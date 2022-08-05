Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Penn National Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,003,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,852. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

