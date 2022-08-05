Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Penn National Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Penn National Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,003,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,852. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penn National Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

