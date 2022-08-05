Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PEN traded up $23.69 on Friday, reaching $166.83. 1,335,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,693. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $293.20.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 451 shares of company stock worth $57,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,099,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 104.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 174,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

