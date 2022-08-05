Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $162.10 and last traded at $158.19. Approximately 5,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 438,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.14.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Penumbra by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -938.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

