Peony (PNY) Market Cap Hits $18.25 Million

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Peony has a total market cap of $18.25 million and $17,638.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 311,080,521 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

