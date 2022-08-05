Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,615 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.