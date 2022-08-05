Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Invests $29.91 Million in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 786,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,908,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 111,569 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

