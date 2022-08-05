Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $226.78. 164,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

