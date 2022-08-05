Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 982 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

USMV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. 1,656,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

