Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 689 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 624.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

QQQ traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.04. 3,785,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,254,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.