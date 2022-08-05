Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,808 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 200.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after buying an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 98,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,948. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

