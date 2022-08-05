Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.58. The company had a trading volume of 91,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

