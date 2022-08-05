PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 584,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,757. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

