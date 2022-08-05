Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $34.55 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $373,322.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.09 or 1.00148843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046582 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028541 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

