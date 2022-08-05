Phoenixcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $886,229.54 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $886,229.54 and $234.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.76 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00219294 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00223175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00258916 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00056815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004843 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,824,087 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

