Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.58

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 19381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Aviva PLC raised its position in Photronics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 22,897 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Photronics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.