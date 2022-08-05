Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.45

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.45 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.09). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 91.30 ($1.12), with a volume of 334,962 shares traded.

Picton Property Income Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £496.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.