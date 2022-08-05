Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after purchasing an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,078,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.