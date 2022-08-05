Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $238.43. The company had a trading volume of 35,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,978. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average is $250.24. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

