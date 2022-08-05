Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Buys 345 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.26. 81,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 185.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

