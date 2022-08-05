Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Buys Shares of 10,000 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 38.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $61,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus Stock Performance

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,231. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Insider Transactions at Nautilus

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins bought 20,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.