Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.33. 178,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,003. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

