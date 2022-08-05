Piper Sandler Trims Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Target Price to $25.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 443,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

