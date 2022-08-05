Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PAA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 252,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,930. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 99.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 80,691 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

