Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAGP. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.71. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

