Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. 1,396,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,265. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.65. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $48,948.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,002.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,830 shares of company stock valued at $945,887. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

