Playcent (PCNT) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $431,397.25 and $25,596.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

