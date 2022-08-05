Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at CIBC

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

TSE PLZ.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.61. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$412.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

