Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) EVP Bj North Sells 7,706 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.63.
Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Plumas Bancorp
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
