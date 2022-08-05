PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE PNM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $48.10. 337,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

Separately, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

