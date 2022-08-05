Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys 567,806 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,806 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 3.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in AT&T by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 179,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 803,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,138,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.