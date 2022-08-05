Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 481.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $40.50. 149,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.