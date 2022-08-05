Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $18.65 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,710 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises about 1.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $18,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 850,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

