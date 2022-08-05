Poplar Forest Capital LLC Lowers Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,693 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for 2.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.11% of CNH Industrial worth $23,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.51. 108,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 354.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

