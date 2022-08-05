Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 68,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,674. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

