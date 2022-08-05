Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 21,600 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 68,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,674. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.