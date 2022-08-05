Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 876,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Portillo’s by 41.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Portillo’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

