Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $52.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

