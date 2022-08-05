Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Post Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 398,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 119.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Post by 9.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Post by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

