Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 398,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Post by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 119.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Post by 9.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Post by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

