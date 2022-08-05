Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of POWI traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. 10,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,851. Power Integrations has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.88.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock worth $2,766,288. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $45,206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after buying an additional 387,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $29,382,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

