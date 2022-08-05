Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

