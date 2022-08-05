Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.09. 24,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,107. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 53.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.