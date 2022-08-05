Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 306 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.27. The company had a trading volume of 80,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,083. The company has a market capitalization of $246.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,761 shares of company stock worth $55,528,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

