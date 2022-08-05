Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 685.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 58,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,833. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

