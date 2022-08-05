PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) General Counsel Eugene Vin Iv Thomas Purchases 1,200 Shares

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) General Counsel Eugene Vin Iv Thomas purchased 1,200 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $23,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,082.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PROG Stock Performance

PROG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,740. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

Get PROG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $2,956,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PROG

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.