Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $36.15. Progyny shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 24,756 shares.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,038 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Trading Up 37.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progyny by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

