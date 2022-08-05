Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $36.15. Progyny shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 24,756 shares.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,038 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progyny by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Trading Up 37.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

