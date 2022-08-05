Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.54-$4.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.92.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.95. The stock had a trading volume of 42,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 172.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

