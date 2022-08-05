ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

