Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

