ProximaX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80,893.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $80,893.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

