Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after buying an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

