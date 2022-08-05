PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.23, but opened at $45.37. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 5,877 shares traded.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
